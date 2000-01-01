Mawson Gold Ltd (TSE:MAW)

North American company
Market Info - MAW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAW

  • Market CapCAD120.470m
  • SymbolTSE:MAW
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5777891006

Company Profile

Mawson Gold Ltd is a gold exploration company. The firm's flagship property is the Rompas gold project in Finland.Mawson Resources Ltd is a resource company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of unproven mineral interests.

