MAX Automation SE (XETRA:MXHN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MXHN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MXHN
- Market Cap€137.280m
- SymbolXETRA:MXHN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2DA588
Company Profile
MAX Automation AG operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering group and provider of integrated and complex system and component solutions. It operates in two segments including Industrial Automation and Environmental Technology segment.