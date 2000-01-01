Max Sight Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8483)
- Market CapHKD80.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8483
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- ISINKYG6053A1031
Max Sight Group Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of photography services by supplying automatic identity photo booths in Hong Kong and Guangdong province. The Hong Kong region generates maximum revenue for the company.