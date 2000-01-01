MaxCyte Inc (LSE:MXCT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MXCT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MXCT
- Market Cap£68.010m
- SymbolLSE:MXCT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS57777K1060
Company Profile
MaxCyte Inc is a provider of technological solutions to pharmaceutical companies. Its key product is electroporation technology which is sold to companies which are engaged in drug discovery and development.