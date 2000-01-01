MaxCyte Inc (LSE:MXCT)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MXCT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MXCT

  • Market Cap£68.010m
  • SymbolLSE:MXCT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS57777K1060

Company Profile

MaxCyte Inc is a provider of technological solutions to pharmaceutical companies. Its key product is electroporation technology which is sold to companies which are engaged in drug discovery and development.

