Company Profile

MaxCyte Inc operates in the United States healthcare sector. It develops proprietary electroporation technology, which used blood cells instead of traditional chemical methods to transport medical gene therapies to targeted sites, increasing their safety and efficacy. The company technology finds its use in biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms engaged in cell therapy, including gene editing and immuno-oncology and in drug discovery, development, and biomanufacturing. Its products include MaxCyte STX, VLX, and GT. The company application includes Cell/Gene Therapy, Protein Production, Cell-based Assays, Gene Editing, Cell Line Development, and Viral Vectors/Vaccines. It acquires its income principally from the sale or lease of instruments and processing assemblies.MaxCyte Inc is a provider of technological solutions to pharmaceutical companies. Its key product is electroporation technology which is sold to companies which are engaged in drug discovery and development.