Company Profile

Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.Maxim Integrated Products Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commonly referred to as analog circuits, for number of customers in diverse geographical locations.