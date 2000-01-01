Maxim Integrated Products Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MXIM)

North American company
Market Info - MXIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MXIM

  • Market Cap$23.909bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MXIM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS57772K1016

Company Profile

Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.Maxim Integrated Products Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commonly referred to as analog circuits, for number of customers in diverse geographical locations.

