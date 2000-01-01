Company Profile

Maximus Inc is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. The company offers business solutions to improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of government-sponsored benefit programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance BC, and child support programmes. Most of its revenue is derived from long-term contractual arrangements with governments around the world. The largest segment by revenue, health services, provides customer center operations and support services, health insurance enrollment services, and health plan oversight services.