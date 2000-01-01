Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMS
- Market Cap$3.564bn
- SymbolNYSE:MMS
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5779331041
Company Profile
Maximus Inc is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. The company offers business solutions to improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of government-sponsored benefit programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance BC, and child support programmes. Most of its revenue is derived from long-term contractual arrangements with governments around the world. The largest segment by revenue, health services, provides customer center operations and support services, health insurance enrollment services, and health plan oversight services.Maximus Inc provides business process services to government health and human services agencies in the United States and to foreign governments.