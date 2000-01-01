Company Profile

Maximus Resources Ltd explores for and develops natural resource properties in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. The company holds interests in the Spargoville project in the south of the regional mining center of Kalgoorlie; and Bird in Hand project in the east of the Adelaide Hills township of Woodside.