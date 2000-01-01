Maxitrans Industries Ltd (ASX:MXI)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MXI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MXI
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MXI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MXI3
Company Profile
Maxitrans Industries Ltd is engaged in design, manufacture, sale, service, and repair of transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia. Maxitrans products serve many industries including Transport and Logistics, Fresh Produce, Food and Beverage, Building and Construction, Agriculture and Natural Resources.Maxitrans Industries Ltd is engaged in design, manufacture, sale, service and repair of transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia. The Company manufactures trailer brands, and rigid truck body brand.