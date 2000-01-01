Company Profile

Maxitrans Industries Ltd is engaged in design, manufacture, sale, service, and repair of transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia. Maxitrans products serve many industries including Transport and Logistics, Fresh Produce, Food and Beverage, Building and Construction, Agriculture and Natural Resources.Maxitrans Industries Ltd is engaged in design, manufacture, sale, service and repair of transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia. The Company manufactures trailer brands, and rigid truck body brand.