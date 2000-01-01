Maya Gold & Silver Inc (TSE:MYA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MYA
- Market CapCAD132.180m
- SymbolTSE:MYA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA5778385016
Company Profile
Maya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mining properties. The corporation currently has only one operating segment which is mineral exploration, evaluation and development.