Maya Gold & Silver Inc (TSE:MYA)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD132.180m
  • SymbolTSE:MYA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSilver
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5778385016

Company Profile

Maya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mining properties. The corporation currently has only one operating segment which is mineral exploration, evaluation and development.

