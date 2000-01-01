Mayfair Gold Corp (TSX:MFG)

North American company
Company Info - MFG

  • Market CapCAD123.410m
  • SymbolTSX:MFG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA57808L1076

Company Profile

Mayfair Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has one material mineral property, the Fenn-Gib Property, located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, which is in the exploration stage.

