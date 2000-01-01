Mayfair Gold Corp (TSX:MFG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Market Cap: CAD123.410m
Symbol: TSX:MFG
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
- Currency
ISIN: CA57808L1076
Mayfair Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has one material mineral property, the Fenn-Gib Property, located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, which is in the exploration stage.