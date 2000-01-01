Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)

APAC company
Market Info - MFD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MFD

  • Market CapAUD31.520m
  • SymbolASX:MFD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MFD1

Company Profile

Mayfield Childcare Ltd provides a combination of care and education services to children aged up to 12 years. The company owns long day childcare centres located in and around metropolitan Melbourne.

