Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MFD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MFD
- Market CapAUD31.520m
- SymbolASX:MFD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MFD1
Company Profile
Mayfield Childcare Ltd provides a combination of care and education services to children aged up to 12 years. The company owns long day childcare centres located in and around metropolitan Melbourne.