Mayfield Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYG)

APAC company
Market Info - MYG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MYG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MYG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000119331

Company Profile

Mayfield Group Holdings Ltd, formerly Stream Group Ltd is a software development company. The company is engaged in the development and deployment of insurance claims management and workflow management software to the insurance and construction industries. The company's operating segment includes Australia and New Zealand. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia.Longreach Group Ltd, formerly known as Stream Group Ltd is a software development company. The company is engaged in the development of software and online product distribution platform.

