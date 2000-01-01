Company Profile

MBB SE is a German-based private equity firm. It is a medium-sized, family-owned company specializing in the acquisition and management of medium-sized industrial companies with considerable technology and engineering expertise. The company makes investments in entities seeking to sell off a part of their business, or the entire operation. Its portfolio comprises of CT Form poster GmbH, Delignit AG, DTS IT AG, Hanke Tissue Spolka Z O.O and OBO-Werke GmbH & Co. KG. These are companies, which operate in technical applications, industrial production as well as trade and services segments. Most of the investment is done in the technical applications segment, followed by industrial production and trade and services segment.