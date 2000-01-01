Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guaranty insurance for municipal bonds and asset-backed securities in the United States and internationally. It offers an unconditional guarantee to repay the principal and interest on these securities if the issuer defaults. MBIA insures bonds sold in the primary and secondary markets, as well as those held in unit investment trusts and by mutual funds. Many MBIA customers are secure public-sector entities.MBIA Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee insurance to the United States public finance markets. Its segments are U.S. public finance insurance; corporate; international and structured finance insurance.