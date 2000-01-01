MBMI Resources Inc (TSX:MBR.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MBR.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MBR.H
- Market CapCAD0.500m
- SymbolTSX:MBR.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5526434058
Company Profile
MBMI Resources Inc is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of nickel mineral properties in the Philippines.