MC Mining Ltd (ASX:MCM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCM
- Market CapAUD70.440m
- SymbolASX:MCM
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MCM9
Company Profile
MC Mining Ltd, formerly known as Coal of Africa Ltd is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of coal and metallurgical projects in South Africa. Its projects include Vele Colliery, and the Greater Soutpansberg Project/MbeuYashu.