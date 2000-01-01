Company Profile

M&C Saatchi PLC is an advertising and marketing group. Activities carried out by the group include research agency services, direct marketing, digital advertising, mobile marketing, branding, corporate PR, TV production, sports sponsorship, among others. The groups business has its presence in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Australasia, and the Americas. Revenues are commission based and fee-based income.