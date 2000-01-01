McAfee Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:MCFE)

North American company
Market Info - MCFE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCFE

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MCFE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5790631080

Company Profile

McAfee Corp is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It is engaged in protecting consumers, enterprises, and governments from cyberattacks with integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions. The company's Personal Protection Service provides holistic digital protection for an individual or family at home, on the go, and on the web. Its platform includes device security, privacy and safe Wi-Fi, online protection, and identity protection, creating a seamless and integrated digital moat. For enterprises and governments, it offers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that protects its customers against adversarial threats across cloud, on-premise, hybrid environments and endpoint devices. It operates in two business segments namely Consumer and Enterprise.

