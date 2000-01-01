Company Profile

MCB Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration of copperand gold resources on the island of Bougainville and Papua New Guinea. Its projects include Bougainville project covering approximately 1704 square kilometres of prospective, Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) mapped Emperor Range Volcanics - andesite, basalt, agglomerate, tuff and associated fan deposits.Kalia Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration with a focus on Tinputz district of North Bougainville, Papua New Guinea which is prospective for gold, copper and other minerals.