MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

North American company
Market Info - MCFT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCFT

  • Market Cap$498.360m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MCFT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRecreational Vehicles
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55276F1075

Company Profile

MCBC Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and luxury performance V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand and high-end saltwater fishing boats under the Hydra-Sports brand.

