Company Profile

McBride PLC is a supplier of private label household and personal care products. The company's operating segment includes Household and Personal Care and Aerosols. It generates maximum revenue from the Household segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in France; Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; Italy and Spain; Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe and Asia.McBride PLC is a supplier of private label household and personal care products. The company and its subsidiaries develop and produce products for the majority of retailers and major brand owners in Europe and Asia.