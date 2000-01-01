McCarthy & Stone (LSE:MCS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MCS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCS

  • Market Cap£799.550m
  • SymbolLSE:MCS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYNVD082

Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone PLC is a retirement house builder with operations spread across UK. The company buys and develops land to manage and sell their developments. It also offers property management, security and other support services.

Latest MCS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MCS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .