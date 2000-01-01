Company Profile

In its nearly 130-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food manufacturers, with about 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, and the recently acquired Frank's RedHot and French's brand.McCormick & Co Inc acts as a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. It serves its products to quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and packaged food processors.