McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MCB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCB

  • Market CapCAD17.630m
  • SymbolTSE:MCB
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA57980Q1063

Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is an oil and gas company. Principally, it is engaged in the provisions of equipment and technologies used for making up threaded connections.

Latest MCB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .