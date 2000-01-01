Company Profile

McDermott International Inc provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and module fabrication services for oil and gas field developments worldwide. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems for complex offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Revenue is derived internationally, and customers include national, major integrated, and other oil and gas companies. Contracts are executed through a series of different methods, principally fixed-price, but also include fixed reimbursable, cost-plus, day-rate, and unit-rate basis.McDermott International Inc is an engineering, procurement, construction and installation company engaged in designing and executing complex offshore oil and gas projects.