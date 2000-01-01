Company Profile

McDonald's generates revenue through company-owned restaurants, franchise royalties, and licensing pacts. Restaurants offer a uniform value-priced menu with some regional variations. As of September 2020, there were roughly 39,100 locations in more than 120 countries: 36,400 franchisee/affiliate units and 2,700 company units. After reorganizing the company into segments based on the maturity and competitive position of its different markets, refranchising 4,000 locations, and eliminating $500 million in net annual SG&A expenses the past several years, the company is focused on its "Accelerating the Arches" plan, which includes (1) optimizing its marketing approach; (2) focusing on its core menu; and (3) doubling-down on digital, drive-thru, and delivery efforts.