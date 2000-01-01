McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD)

North American company
  • Market Cap$117.907bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MCD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5801351017

Company Profile

McDonald's generates revenue through company-owned restaurants, franchise royalties, and licensing pacts. Restaurants offer a uniform value-priced menu with some regional variations. As of December 2019, there were roughly 38,700 locations in more than 120 countries: 36,100 franchisee/affiliate units and 2,600 company units. After reorganizing the company into segments based on the maturity and competitive position of its different markets, refranchising 4,000 locations, and eliminating $500 million in net annual SG&A expenses the past several years, the company is focused on "velocity growth accelerators" such as an Experience of the Future layout (counter, kiosk, web ordering and table service/curbside delivery), mobile ordering and payments, and delivery alternatives.McDonald's Corp operates a chain of restaurants with approximately 37,200 restaurants in 120 countries. It also receives franchise royalties, and licensing pacts. The company offers a uniform value-priced menu with special additions based on regions.

