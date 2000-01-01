McGrath Ltd (ASX:MEA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MEA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MEA
- Market CapAUD56.730m
- SymbolASX:MEA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MEA0
Company Profile
McGrath Ltd is a real estate company. It provides residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction services and career training.