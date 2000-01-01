McGrath Ltd (ASX:MEA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MEA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MEA

  • Market CapAUD56.730m
  • SymbolASX:MEA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MEA0

Company Profile

McGrath Ltd is a real estate company. It provides residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction services and career training.

Latest MEA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .