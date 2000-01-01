McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MGRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MGRC

  • Market Cap$1.217bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MGRC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5805891091

Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp is a rental company. It is comprised of four reportable business segments: Modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular), Electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco), Containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks) and Classroom manufacturing division selling modular classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The company generates its revenues primarily from the rental of its equipment on operating leases with sales of equipment occurring in the normal course of business.McGrath RentCorp is a rental company offering modular building & portable storage, electronic test equipment, containment solutions for the storage of hazardous & non-hazardous liquids & solids; & also manufactures and sells modular classroom buildings.

Latest MGRC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .