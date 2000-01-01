Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focuses entirely on South East England and London. It specializes in the development and refurbishment of quality commercial buildings within established and proven markets. The group's revenue is derived from the ownership of investment properties located in South East England and central London.McKay Securities PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The company entirely focuses on development and refurbishment of quality commercial buildings located in South East England and central London.