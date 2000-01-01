Company Profile

McKesson is the largest and most complex of the leading third-party logistics providers. The company is engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products sourcing, distribution and dispensing, contract manufacturing, and related IT services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies in North America, Europe, and Canada. Through acquisition and joint ventures McKesson also runs the fourth-largest pharmacy chain and provides technology and consulting services to manufacturers, pharmacies, physician offices, surgery centers, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare businesses.McKesson Corp provides medicines, pharmaceutical supplies, information and care management products and services across the healthcare industry. It operates with two segments namely McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions.