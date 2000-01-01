mCloud Technologies Corp (TSX:MCLD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MCLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCLD

  • Market CapCAD66.450m
  • SymbolTSX:MCLD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA91373W1077

Company Profile

Universal mCloud Corp provides information technology services. It engages in cloud technology and real-time data analytics to monitor and analyze equipment health, trends, and detect early performance deviations.

Latest MCLD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .