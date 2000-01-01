McorpCX Inc (TSX:MCX)
Company Info - MCX
- Market CapCAD1.590m
- SymbolTSX:MCX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINUS5825761043
Company Profile
McorpCX Inc is a customer experience management solutions company. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and services that improve customer experience management capabilities for corporations.