McorpCX Inc (TSX:MCX)

North American company
Market Info - MCX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCX

  • Market CapCAD1.590m
  • SymbolTSX:MCX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5825761043

Company Profile

McorpCX Inc is a customer experience management solutions company. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and services that improve customer experience management capabilities for corporations.

