McPherson's Ltd (ASX:MCP)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCP
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MCP
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MCP2
Company Profile
McPherson's Ltd is a supplier of Health, Wellness and Beauty and Home Appliance products with operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, of which key revenue is derived from Australia. The Health, Wellness, and Beauty division markets and distributes beauty care, hair care, skin care and fragrance product ranges, kitchen essentials such as baking paper, cling wrap and aluminum foil, and personal care items such as facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products. The Home Appliances division markets and distributes large appliances such as ovens, cooktops, washing machines and dishwashers.McPherson's Ltd is a marketer of health and beauty, consumer durables and household consumables in Australasia, with operations in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Its products include beauty care, hair care, skin care & among others.