McPherson's Ltd is a supplier of Health, Wellness and Beauty and Home Appliance products with operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, of which key revenue is derived from Australia. The Health, Wellness, and Beauty division markets and distributes beauty care, hair care, skin care and fragrance product ranges, kitchen essentials such as baking paper, cling wrap and aluminum foil, and personal care items such as facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products. The Home Appliances division markets and distributes large appliances such as ovens, cooktops, washing machines and dishwashers.