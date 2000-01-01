Company Profile

MD Medical Group Investments PLC is engaged in the healthcare sector. The principal activity of the company is investment holding. It looks to acquire and hold controlling and other interests in the share or loan capital of any company or companies of any nature, but primarily in the healthcare industry. It mainly invests in companies which are involved in a range of services including obstetrics and gynecology, fertility and IVF treatment, and pediatrics. Geographically, it investors are in the United Kingdoms which represent the highest portion, Russia, Scandinavia, Continental Europe, and other countries.