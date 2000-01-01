Company Profile

M.D.C. Holdings Inc is an American holding company that operates home construction, mortgage, insurance, and title companies. The company focuses on single-family and residential communities via its Richmond American Homes brand in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Utah, and Washington. MDC Holdings constructs homes for first-time and move-up homebuyers. Home construction in Colorado, California, Washington, and Arizona derives most of the company's homebuilding revenue, followed by Utah, and Virginia.M.D.C. Holdings Inc is engaged in the residential construction industry. Its home building operations consists of construction and sale of single-family detached homes and financial services including mortgage loans and title agency services.