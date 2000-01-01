mDR Ltd (SGX:Y3D)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - Y3D
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - Y3D
- Market CapSGD89.040m
- SymbolSGX:Y3D
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1N26909308
Company Profile
mDR Ltd is a company which offers M1 and singtel products and services, such as mobile, fixed, and wireless broadband. The company operates in various segments that include after-market services (AMS), distribution management solutions (DMS), digital inkjet printing for out-of-home advertising solutions (DPAS), and investment. The Distribution Management Solutions generates maximum revenue for the company. The company is also an authorized distributor of various mobile brands.mDR Ltd offers M1 and singtel products and services, such as mobile, fixed, and wireless broadband. The company is also an authorized distributor of various mobile brands. Geographically The company exports its services to Malaysian and Myanmar market.