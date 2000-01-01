Company Profile

mDR Ltd is a company which offers M1 and singtel products and services, such as mobile, fixed, and wireless broadband. The company operates in various segments that include after-market services (AMS), distribution management solutions (DMS), digital inkjet printing for out-of-home advertising solutions (DPAS), and investment. The Distribution Management Solutions generates maximum revenue for the company. The company is also an authorized distributor of various mobile brands.mDR Ltd offers M1 and singtel products and services, such as mobile, fixed, and wireless broadband. The company is also an authorized distributor of various mobile brands. Geographically The company exports its services to Malaysian and Myanmar market.