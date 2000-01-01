Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a multinational healthcare company. It develops and commercializes advanced epigenetic and other molecular tests to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The firm's tests are based on proprietary genetic and epigenetic and other molecular technologies and assist physicians and the diagnosis of urologic cancers, the prognosis of recurrence risk and prediction of response to a specific therapy. Its product pipeline covers major cancer areas such as prostate, bladder, kidney, cervical and brain cancer. The company derives its revenues from the sale of clinical laboratory testing services, technology out-licensing deals, research and development service fees, and government grants. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the United States of America.