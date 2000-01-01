Company Profile

Mears Group PLC is an UK-based company which is engaged in providing social housing repairs and maintenance. It provides services consisting of full housing management solutions, provision of a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors, repairs, and maintenance, turnkey solutions for energy efficiency, developing new homes and home improvements. The company also provides personal care services such as short-term and long-term care for older and disabled people which comprises of personal care, cooking, cleaning, medication or shopping. In addition, the company also provides contact center solutions. It has divided its business into two segments namely Housing and Care and generates most of its revenue from housing management solutions in the UK.Mears Group PLC is engaged in providing full housing management, repairs and maintenance, turnkey solutions for energy efficiency, personal care services for older and disabled people. It also provides contact center solution in UK.