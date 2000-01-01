Mechel PJSC ADR (NYSE:MTL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTL

  • Market Cap$520.360m
  • SymbolNYSE:MTL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5838406081

Company Profile

Mechel PAO is engaged in production and sale of coal, coke and chemical products, iron ore and limestone, semi-finished steel products and supplies electricity and heat energy to its group companies and external customers.

Latest MTL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .