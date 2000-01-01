MECOM Power and Construction Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1183)

Market Info - 1183

Company Info - 1183

  • Market CapHKD1.402bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1183
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5960P1046

Company Profile

MECOM Power and Construction Ltd is engaged in structural steelworks, civil engineering construction, fitting out and renovation works; high voltage power substation construction; and facilities management, alteration and maintenance works and services.

