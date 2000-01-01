Med Biogene Inc (TSX:MBI.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MBI.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MBI.H

  • Market CapCAD0.400m
  • SymbolTSX:MBI.H
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINCA58402B3056

Company Profile

Med Biogene Inc is a Canada based life science company. It is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical laboratory diagnostic tests.

Latest MBI.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .