Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

North American company
Market Info - MFIN

Company Info - MFIN

  • Market Cap$39.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MFIN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5839281061

Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. Its segments include Recreation lending, Home improvement lending, Commercial lending, and Medallion lending. It offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small-scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary for new business or improvement of an existing business. Geographically, all the operations are functioned through the region of the United States.

