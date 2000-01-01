Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. Its segments include Recreation lending, Home improvement lending, Commercial lending, and Medallion lending. It offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small-scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary for new business or improvement of an existing business.Geographically, all the operations are functioned through the region of the United States.Medallion Financial Corp is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company operates through Lending and Investing operation segments.