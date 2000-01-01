Medallion Metals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:MM8)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - MM8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MM8

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MM8
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000138828

Company Profile

Medallion Metals Ltd is a minerals exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. To the north, it has the Ravensthorpe Gold Project comprising mineral rights yielding significant amounts of high-grade gold and copper. To the south, the Jerdacuttup Project is a prospective for base and precious metals.

Latest MM8 news

