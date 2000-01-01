Medcom Tech SA (XMAD:MED)
Company Info - MED
- Market Cap€14.320m
- SymbolXMAD:MED
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- Currency
- ISINES0161857018
Company Profile
Medcom Tech SA is engaged in the distribution of medical and surgical products in the areas of orthopedics, traumatology, and neurosurgery in Spain and Portugal.