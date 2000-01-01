Medcom Tech SA (XMAD:MED)

European company
  • Market Cap€14.320m
  • SymbolXMAD:MED
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINES0161857018

Medcom Tech SA is engaged in the distribution of medical and surgical products in the areas of orthopedics, traumatology, and neurosurgery in Spain and Portugal.

