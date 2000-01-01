MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MRT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRT

  • Market Cap$351.200m
  • SymbolNYSE:MRT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS58409L3069

Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc is a self-managed and self-administered company that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments.

Latest MRT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .