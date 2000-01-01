Medesis Pharma SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALMDP)

European company
Market Info - ALMDP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALMDP

  • Market Cap€45.310m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALMDP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010844464

Company Profile

Medesis Pharma SA is a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of orally administered molecule drug candidates to expand therapeutic usefulness to address major unmet medical needs.

