Medesis Pharma SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALMDP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALMDP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALMDP
- Market Cap€45.310m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALMDP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0010844464
Company Profile
Medesis Pharma SA is a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of orally administered molecule drug candidates to expand therapeutic usefulness to address major unmet medical needs.