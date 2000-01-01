Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on auto-immune and pediatric diseases in the USA and Canada. The company's only reportable segment being the products sold and the marketing services offered to the pharmaceutical industry. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States. Its product portfolio includes Rasuvo, Metoject, Rupall, Gliolan, and Treosulfan.Pediapharm Inc offers sales and marketing services to the pharmaceutical industry, particularly related to pediatric care. It offers products like EpiCeram; NYDA; Otixal; Relaxa and Rupall.