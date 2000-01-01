Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSX:MDP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDP
- Market CapCAD55.720m
- SymbolTSX:MDP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA58410Q2036
Company Profile
Pediapharm Inc offers sales and marketing services to the pharmaceutical industry, particularly related to pediatric care. It offers products like EpiCeram; NYDA; Otixal; Relaxa and Rupall.